LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — One officer was killed and two others were shot Thursday in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.

Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for the disturbance call when gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.

All three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition, Capello said.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.

The slain officer’s name is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.

Police did not release further details.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)