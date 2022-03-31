By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Butler Street in Lawrenceville is back open after a massive water main break earlier this month.
The stretch between the 62nd Street Bridge and 57th Street has been closed for nearly three weeks. On Thursday afternoon, PWSA announced it was back open.
The 42-inch main broke on March 11. Water rushed down the hillside like a waterfall and flooded the road.
The owner of a business on Butler Street said water was shooting up about 10 to 12 feet in the air, and another nearby business owner said the break sounded like an explosion.
PWSA anticipated the road would reopen the Friday after, then pushed the date back to the end of March.