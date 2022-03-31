CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – A car drove into the Oneida Valley Dam along Route 38 in Butler County.

The car is in the water and crews on the scene are working to pull it back onto the roadway.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was in the car or if anyone was hurt.

