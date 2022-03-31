By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – A car drove into the Oneida Valley Dam along Route 38 in Butler County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon, Snow Chance On Friday Morning
The car is in the water and crews on the scene are working to pull it back onto the roadway.READ MORE: Unilever Recalls Two Deodorants Due To Elevated Levels Of Benzene
It’s not known at this time if anyone was in the car or if anyone was hurt.MORE NEWS: Major Retailers Including Walmart Impacted By Popular Easter Cookie Kit Recall
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details