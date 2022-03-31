By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – Families in the Charleroi School District were alerted this morning that students will learn virtually today.
According to the district, just before 1 a.m., they were alerted by the Safe2Say system that there was a threat against the entire district.
Local police are investigating and gathering evidence.
No further details were made available.
Along with all of Charleroi, Bentworth High School and Bentworth Elementary School will also be closed due to a threat.
Students at those schools will not be learning remotely and the district has deemed it a catch-up day.
Bentworth Middle School will still be open.
