BELKNAP, Pa. (KDKA) — Clean-up efforts continue after Thursday’s powerful storms.
Parts of Armstrong County saw some of the most damage. In Belknap, the winds tore through several farms and properties.
Two barns in the area were hit hard by heavy winds, though no animals were injured. Armstrong County emergency operations reported downed trees and power lines in the area.
At Bonnie Walker's family cattle farm, several trees were ripped out of the ground and a cattle barn was destroyed. A tree even fell on Walker's home.
“When we came out and saw everything, it was scary,” Waker said.