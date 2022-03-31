DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two women wanted in West Virginia in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday night at a Delaware hotel, police said.
Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 42, both of Bluefield, West Virginia, at the Mainstay Suites around 9 p.m., police said in a news release. The women were wanted in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield on March 23.
Bluefield Police Lt. Kenny Adams told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that there were warrants charging the women with murder. Police believe adults in the vehicle the girl was riding in were the targets of the shooting, Adams said. The shooting appears to stem from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier that evening.
Dover police said Wallace and Brooks surrendered without incident and they will be held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution pending their extradition to West Virginia.
