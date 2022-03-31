By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire has destroyed the popular Elrama Tavern in Washington County.

The owners of the tavern have posted to Facebook that the building appears to be “a total loss.”

Flames and smoke were first reported at the tavern around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene at Route 837 in Union Township.

No injuries have been reported.

On their Facebook page, the tavern is thanking first responders.

“Our sincere gratitude to all of the 1st responders, neighbors, friends, family, and our employees who are working so hard right now to try and navigate through this tragic event.”

It is not yet known what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.