Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is grieving the senseless death of one of their own.

Dayvon Vickers, 15, was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday. People who knew him said he never bothered anyone.

“I was just numb,” said Lamar Smith. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry, shout. This is always occurring, but this really hit different.”

A makeshift memorial filled with all of his favorite things marks the spot where Vickers tragically lost his life.

“When I came here and saw this, I actually shed a tear,” Smith said.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding his mini-bike near the intersection of Homewood and Frankstown avenues around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Vickers later died at the hospital.

“We had exchanged numbers about two weeks ago and we had some plans and then unfortunately this happened,” Smith said.

Smith had known Vickers since he was 10 years old and had a mentor relationship over the years. Smith said he was a really good kid who was popular in the community.

Everyone knew him as “Day Day,” the teenager who rode his mini-bike all over the neighborhood and sold water on the corner to have some money in his pocket.

“He was a gentleman, very soft-spoken and outgoing,” Smith said.

Vickers lost his mother not long ago and was trying to find his way when his life was cut short Wednesday.

“This hurts a lot of people. I’m still in shock,” Smith said.

