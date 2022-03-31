By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular Easter cookie kit sold at major retailers, including Walmart, is under a recall.
Wilton Industries has voluntarily recalled its Ready To Build Chocolate Bunny Hutch Kit.
The company issued the recall because the packaging did not list an allergen.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
More information on the recall can be found at this link.