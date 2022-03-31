By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested and is facing a number of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Penn Hills.
Police say Demonn Dunning stole his girlfriend’s car and was also wanted on several outstanding warrants, including for assaulting his girlfriend.
Officers tried to pull Dunning over on Tuesday morning while he was driving that stolen SUV, but he took off, almost striking officers in the process.
Police say Dunning hit speeds of more than 70 miles per hour as he went through traffic and red lights.
Dunning hit another vehicle, causing it to rollover, before he took off on foot.
Officers eventually took him into custody.