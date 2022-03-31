By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A state police investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery.
Police found the body of 27-year-old Jackie Rouzzo down an embankment along Cascade Boulevard near Cascade Park.
Right now, state police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
No further details have been made available.
