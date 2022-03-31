CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cascade Park, Jackie Rouzzo, Local TV, New Castle, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A state police investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery.

Police found the body of 27-year-old Jackie Rouzzo down an embankment along Cascade Boulevard near Cascade Park.

Right now, state police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

No further details have been made available.

