PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When winter turns to spring in Western Pennsylvania, it unleashes the wave of construction throughout the region.

PennDOT is set to announce a list of planned work for the 2022 season and KDKA has an exclusive preview of what you can expect to be announced.

Several projects throughout Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties will be announced, including two major projects involving Interstate 70.

No sooner had the diverging diamond interchange at Murtland Avenue near Washington opened in 2017, PennDOT was already eyeing the Route 51 and Interstate 70 interchange near Rostraver Township for its next diverging diamond. The work will soon begin on that Rostraver interchange.

I-70 will be widened, the cloverleaf ramps will be eliminated, and the diamond will be created. You can expect lane disruption on both Rt. 51 and I-70 as they do the work.

Further east along Interstate 70, the widening of the road will continue, this time in the area of the Yukon/Madison interchange. Around four miles of the highway will see the widening in the area and several bridges will be replaced with ramps being improved and lengthened, as well.

The planned work won’t end at Interstate 70, however with road projects also scheduled to begin in Peters Township, Washington, and Connellsville.

A dramatic change will take place at the popular intersection of Valleybrook Road and Bebout Road in Peters Township, near the Montour Trail and near the entrance to Peterswood Park.

When all is said and done, instead of a ‘T,’, there will be a roundabout in place.

In Washington, the antiquated intersection of Rt. 18 and I-70 is about to get a major facelift. PennDOT will upgrade several other intersections in the area, also.

In Fayette County, the long planned reconstruction of the Crawford Avenue Bridge, which travels over the Youghiogheny River and railroad tracks. That six-span steel bridge carries Route 711 through the heart of town. Prepare for significant traffic disruptions.

Also, look for some major work in Westmoreland County along Rt. 981 in Unity Township. The work will run from Mt. Pleasant through Norvelt.

District 12 officials from PennDOT will lay out all the details for the planned work at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

CBS News Pittsburgh will live stream that press conference. Click here to watch.