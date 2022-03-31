By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man was indicted on bank robbery charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Calvin Leavy on three counts for allegedly robbing two banks and attempting to rob another.

Leavy was arrested in Uptown last month after police said he robbed the First National Bank on Fourth Avenue and used a Port Authority bus as his getaway car. Police said he walked into the bank, indicated he had a gun and demanded money.

After he was arrested, he was also charged in other robberies. Prosecutors said he attempted to rob the First National Bank on Forbes Avenue and robbed the PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue.

He made off with more than $2,500, prosecutors said.

He could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.