PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a busy 24 hours for Western Pennsylvania.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in several local counties. Those expired during the lunch hour Thursday.

The rest of the day will be windy with light drizzle possible. There are wind advisories posted for places just west of our area and it looks like our wind speeds will be below the normal criteria for seeing an advisory here. I have wind speeds at 10-20mph this afternoon with gusts topping 30mph.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight with us being around 45 at midnight for Friday’s daily high temperature. Light rain will continue through around 4 a.m. tomorrow and then will turn into snow showers for the morning commute.

At this point, temperatures are expected to be well above 32 degrees so the impact on roads should be minimal even in places like along I-80.

The exception may be the Laurel Highlands but even their totals aren’t expected to be much.

We return to more seasonal weather on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs in the 50s.

Rain and snow chances return on Sunday.

Over the next seven days, we have solid rain and or snow chances on five of them.

