By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former McKeesport and WNBA superstar Swin Cash is reportedly headed to the Hall of Fame.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cash will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Cash was named a finalist in January.

WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

She graduated from McKeesport before heading off to play college basketball at UConn. She then went to the WBNA, becoming a three-time champion and four-time All-Star. Cash also won two gold medals in the Olympics.

Cash, who is the vice president of Basketball Operations and Team Development with the New Orleans Pelicans, was a finalist for the last three years.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will also be inducted, Charania reports.

Sources: West Virginia iconic head coach Bob Huggins – a collegiate coach for 45 years and two-time NCAA coach of the year – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. Formal announcements on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

The class will officially be announced Saturday at the NCAA Men’s Final Four. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Sept. 9-10, 2022.