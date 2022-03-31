CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, McKeesport, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Swin Cash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former McKeesport and WNBA superstar Swin Cash is reportedly headed to the Hall of Fame.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cash will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Cash was named a finalist in January.

She graduated from McKeesport before heading off to play college basketball at UConn. She then went to the WBNA, becoming a three-time champion and four-time All-Star. Cash also won two gold medals in the Olympics.

Cash, who is the vice president of Basketball Operations and Team Development with the New Orleans Pelicans, was a finalist for the last three years.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will also be inducted, Charania reports.

The class will officially be announced Saturday at the NCAA Men’s Final Four. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Sept. 9-10, 2022.