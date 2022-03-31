PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a busy 30 hours for Western Pennsylvania.

We start this morning with temperatures already near 70 degrees and us hitting the 70-degree mark sometime this morning. About the time we get to 70 (around 10 a.m.), we will also see a line of showers trying to turn into storms.

Right Now: There is a marginal risk for severe weather today with storm chances peaking before 11 a.m. Windy with slowly dropping temperatures for the afternoon along with windy conditions.

Alert: We are close to today being an alert day. I think the threshold is just below what we should expect for an alert day.

Aware: Next 30 hours will be wild with us going from storms to windy to snow by tomorrow morning.

I can’t rule out an isolated storm in the system as it passes by and once this line comes though our severe weather chances come to an end.

WEATHER LINKS:

The rest of the day will be windy with light drizzle possible. There are wind advisories posted for places just west of our area and it looks like our wind speeds will be below the normal criteria for seeing an advisory here. I have wind speeds at 10-20mph this afternoon with gusts topping 30mph.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight with us being around 45 at midnight for Friday’s daily high temperature. Light rain will continue through around 4 a.m. tomorrow and then will turn into snow showers for the morning commute.

At this point, temperatures are expected to be well above 32 degrees so the impact on roads should be minimal even in places like along I-80.

The exception may be the Laurel Highlands but even their totals aren’t expected to be much.

We return to more seasonal weather on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs in the 50s.

Rain and snow chances return on Sunday.

Over the next seven days, we have solid rain and or snow chances on five of them.

