By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Early this morning, ambulances were called to the South Allegheny Middle School after several students got sick from taking drug-laced edibles.
According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., several students experienced severe sickness within minutes of one another, causing several ambulances to be called to triage the students.
Medics then suggested the students be taken to the hospital to be treated and during that time, the middle and high school classes were placed into a “shelter in place” in order to keep hallways clear for medics.
All of the students’ affected families have been contacted.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details