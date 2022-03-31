By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus and two other vehicles crashed in Allegheny County Thursday afternoon.
Details are limited, but dispatchers confirmed the three-vehicle crash at the Triboro Expressway near Thompson Street. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m.
Two people were transported from the scene, but there's been no word on if those injured were students or the severity of the injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.