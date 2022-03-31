By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two 18-year-olds are facing homicide charges for a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood last month.
Pittsburgh police said they arrested Tymair Cox of Brookline and Michael Morgan of Beltzhoover in the death of Teron Williams, also 18.
Williams was found shot in the back in the area of Wilbur Street on Feb. 23, police said.
Officers rendered aid and Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Cox and Morgan face charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. Cox is also charged with firearms violations. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail.