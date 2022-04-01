PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Better Business Bureau said the perfect combination for an employment scam is happening right now.

“Eighteen- to 24-year-olds are actually considered the most at-risk of becoming a victim of an employment scam,” said Caitlin Driscoll with the Better Business Bureau.

KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller discovered that scammers are disproportionately targeting women, but there are simple steps to follow to avoid falling victim.

Driscoll even received a text on her cell phone offering a lucrative job offer. She tracks and reports scams for a living, so at first she laughed.

“I was amused by it and especially amused about the Cadbury component of it. It always changes,” she said.

She calls it a quintessential employment scam, offering her $400 a week to wrap her car with a Cadbury decal and simply drive around. She admits it’s “clever timing.”

“With Cadbury being a popular brand, especially around this time of year leading up to Easter, definitely something that would catch someone’s attention.”

The BBB tells KDKA that these scams targeted 14 million victims in 2020 alone. Women account for 67 percent of the victims.

“They send you a very legitimate-looking check in the mail and then want you to deposit your $400 or whatever the cost is into your account and wire transfer and send through some sort of untraceable method the rest of that payment to the company that’s going to wrap your vehicle,” Driscoll said.

The BBB believes most victims lose around $900. Driscoll wants women to know there is a way to sniff this scam out.

“If you go to BBB.org/scamtracker, you can track, report, research any opportunity scam by the company name, location and see what’s being reported,” said Driscoll. “And you can also give us a call on our local toll-free phone number at our local office and talk to someone live and ask questions before giving out any personal info.”