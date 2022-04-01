By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A true example of growth coming to the Hill District was on display on Thursday.

“Catapult” cut the ribbon for its new business incubation space along Centre Avenue.

It’s a new “startup-to-storefront” program, which is funded by the PNC Foundation that will house six businesses.

All are minority-owned and most are women-owned businesses.

The incubation space helps budding entrepreneurs with everything from branding, taxes, accounting, mentorship, and a community support system.

“This is such a full-circle moment for me to be able to become a professional neighbor to the Hill District, means a lot to me,” said Executive Director Tammy Thompson.

The 1,400 square foot space includes a conference room and two meeting rooms.

Some businesses are already up and running and doing well, including “Nikki’s Magic Wand” a cosmetics company, and “Royally Fit” a health and wellness brand.

Catapult also has shelf space available for future participants of the program.