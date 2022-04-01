By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and medics are on the scene of a reported stabbing in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.
Crews are at a home on Dinwiddle Street between Reed and Colwell streets.
A neighbor tells KDKA that they saw a child being taken out of the home and into an ambulance.
We’ll bring you the latest live from the scene on Pittsburgh’s CW and KDKA.com.