IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crawford-Roberts, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and medics are on the scene of a reported stabbing in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

READ MORE: Sandcastle Announces Multi-Million Dollar Park Improvements For Upcoming Season

Crews are at a home on Dinwiddle Street between Reed and Colwell streets.

READ MORE: Saving At The Pump: Money-Saving Measures To Ease The Pain

A neighbor tells KDKA that they saw a child being taken out of the home and into an ambulance.

MORE NEWS: Water Main Upgrade To Begin Today In West Mifflin

We’ll bring you the latest live from the scene on Pittsburgh’s CW and KDKA.com.