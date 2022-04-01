By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a man arrived at the Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 station with his son who had been stabbed.READ MORE: Sandcastle Announces Multi-Million Dollar Park Improvements For Upcoming Season
Just before 7 a.m., the man arrived at the station and EMS took the child to the hospital.READ MORE: Saving At The Pump: Money-Saving Measures To Ease The Pain
From there, the father and police returned to a home in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street where a second child was also stabbed.
Both children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Water Main Upgrade To Begin Today In West Mifflin
