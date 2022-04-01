IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a man arrived at the Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 station with his son who had been stabbed.

Just before 7 a.m., the man arrived at the station and EMS took the child to the hospital.

From there, the father and police returned to a home in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street where a second child was also stabbed.

Both children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

