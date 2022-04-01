By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dead & Company, the supergroup of former Grateful Dead members and John Mayer, is coming to Pittsburgh.
The group's 2022 summer tour has 20 dates, including one at the Pavilion at Star Lake.
The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti will be in Burgettstown on July 12, the next to last stop of the tour before two shows in New York.
The tour kicks off in June in Los Angeles and ends mid-July. The group will also be in Philadelphia on July 10.
General sale starts April 8 at 10 a.m.