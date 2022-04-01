Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Cutie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Cutie! She arrived at Animal Friends in November and has slowly taken her time to warm up to us. Once she is comfortable with you she will show her sweet, spunky and goofy personality! Her favorite toys include seagrass balls, wooden sticks and paper she can rip up. She is a young bunny that is full of energy, but may slow down enough to be petted. Does Cutie sound like a perfect match for your family?

To find out more about how to adopt Cutie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Flame

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Flame was found wandering around on a country road. A nice lady took care of her and brought her to one of our spay clinics. We decided to keep her and find her a loving forever inside home. She is friendly and loves attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Flame, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

