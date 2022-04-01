By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

PennDOT Accepting Unsolicited Partnership Proposals

PennDOT is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through April 30.

To learn more and submit a proposal, click here.

Sunflowers For Ukraine

A local business is looking to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Spring Street Studios in Zelienople is hosting workshops where you can create a sunflower on a glass pane.

Workshops take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. They cost $30 or $40 depending on the size of the glass pane.

All profits go to the Red Cross to help people in the war-torn country.

For more details, click here.

Child Care Hiring Days For PA Scheduled For March 29-31

For more information on the hiring event, click here.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day At Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a day honoring the nearly three million service members who served in Vietnam from Nov. 1, 1955 until May 15, 1975.

There’s a “Welcome Home” event at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Tuesday night. The public can attend in person or watch online.

It runs from 6-8:30 p.m.

For more information on attending, click here.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Announces Free Earth Day Programs Throughout April

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is offering free Earth Day activities throughout April. For details on the events, click here.

Rep. Ryan Warner Offering Property Tax And Rent Rebate Help

State Rep. Ryan Warner is inviting senior citizens to the Connellsville Area Senior Center for assistance with filing property tax and rent rebate claims. For details on the event, click here.

LIHEAP

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs.

Click here for more information.

Pittsburgh Diocese Holy Week Services

A number of services will be held in-person to celebrate Holy Week and Easter. Click here for a schedule of services and links to what services may be live-streamed.