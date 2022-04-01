CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Malkin is now tied with Jaromir Jagr for the most game-winning goals in a Penguins uniform.
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin’s hot streak continues.

Malkin, who scored the game-winning goal for the Penguins in overtime on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, has 7 goals in his last 6 games.

The game-winning goal against Minnesota was the 78th such goal of Malkin’s career, who is now tied with Jaromir Jagr for the most game-winning goals in Penguins history.

Malkin didn’t make his season debut until mid-January following offseason knee surgery.

Since first appearing in the Penguins lineup on January 11, Malkin has scored 17 goals and 17 assists, good for 34 points in 32 games.