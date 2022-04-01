By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin’s hot streak continues.
Malkin, who scored the game-winning goal for the Penguins in overtime on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, has 7 goals in his last 6 games.
The game-winning goal against Minnesota was the 78th such goal of Malkin’s career, who is now tied with Jaromir Jagr for the most game-winning goals in Penguins history.
Evgeni Malkin has seven goals in his last six games, including the game-winning goal in three of the last four wins.
Tonight's goal was the 78th game winner of his career, tying Jaromir Jagr for the most in @penguins history. pic.twitter.com/TguCU4lKWg
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 1, 2022
Malkin didn’t make his season debut until mid-January following offseason knee surgery.
Since first appearing in the Penguins lineup on January 11, Malkin has scored 17 goals and 17 assists, good for 34 points in 32 games.