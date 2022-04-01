By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With a special election and primary elections coming up, Pittsburgh Public Schools have made schedule changes.
On April 5, 15 schools will transition to remote learning for the special election.READ MORE: Two Children Stabbed In Crawford-Roberts Neighborhood
The following schools will be remote:
- Clayton
- Crescent Early Childhood Center
- Dilworth PreK-5
- Faison PreK-5
- Fulton PreK-5
- Manchester PreK-8
- Miller PreK-5
- Montessori PreK-8
- Oliver Citywide Academy
- Schiller 6-8
- Sterrett 6-8
- Student Achievement Center
- Sunnyside PreK-8
- Weil PreK-5
- Westinghouse Academy 6-12
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 17, all schools will go remote for the primary elections.
“To ensure the highest level of safety for students and staff, we will transition a limited number of schools to remote instruction for the upcoming special election,” said Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, Ed.D. “In addition, as many more schools will be in use to support the May 17 Primary Election, all schools will transition to full synchronous learning.”