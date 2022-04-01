By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh Public Schools get ready for spring break, they're doing so with health and safety in mind.
The district is distributing thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests to staff and students.
They’re encouraging all students to take the tests before they return to school on Monday, April 18.
District leaders said they want students to enjoy their time off but they also want to limit disruptions after the break is over.
Those kits will go out next week.