PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who attended Raiderthon twirled their way into the Seneca Valley High School’s auditorium for a night of karaoke and line dancing on Friday.

The event is modeled after Penn State’s THON, which raises money for childhood cancer research. However, this event raises money for the Miracle League.

Terry Shulsky, a board member at the Miracle League SWPA, told KDKA, “They helped us build a playground. They have supported over 1,500 special needs children and adults in our league.”

Over the past eight years of Raiderthon, the school has raised more than $100,000 for the organization, helping people with mental or physical disabilities have access to team sports in an inclusive environment.

After having some COVID-19 hiccups, everyone — including the teachers and students who organize it — is happy the big event is back.

Teacher Rebecca Beers said, “Last year we held an outdoor dodgeball tournament. That was really successful, but were happy to be back full speed this year.”

This year organizers had hoped to raise $5,000. They have raised $7,000 as of Friday. The money will help fund the Miracle League’s field, which has adaptive ground, bats and balls.

