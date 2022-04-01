By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News
WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – It may be April Fools' Day, but Sandcastle is making some big upgrades this season.
The park announced a major, multimillion-dollar improvement plan.
"Guests will be stunned when they see the all-new look of our world-class water park this year," said Ricky Spicuzza, Sandcastle's Assistant General Manager.
The improvements will include a new stone facade at the Mon Tsunami Wave Pool, the Boardwalk has undergone several upgrades including new lettering and lighting, new food options will be available at the park, and upgrades to the Mushroom Pool, and more.
Also included this season will be an all-new 2,000 square foot sandbox play place dedicated to building sandcastles and sand sculptures.
Sandcastle is also boasting a summer-long lineup of events which you can find on their website.