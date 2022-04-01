By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sharena Nancy, the woman accused of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Nalani Johnson, will spend at least 15 years in prison.

Nancy pleaded guilty to third degree murder and kidnapping in court Friday. She was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Police said Nancy, who was beginning a romantic relationship with Johnson’s father, abducted her from Penn Hills in 2019. After an Amber Alert, she was found dead in her car seat days later in an Indiana County park.

Investigators said Johnson, her father and another friend were with Nancy, who took off in the car the toddler was in after an argument about money.

The count of criminal homicide against Nancy was amended to third degree murder.

BREAKING: Sharena Nancy, the woman accused of murdering two-year-old Nalani Johnson in 2019, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree murder and kidnapping. She was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0tEQ167Fcd — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 1, 2022

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.