By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is being recalled because it may fail to go off when there's a hazardous level of carbon monoxide.
There have been two reports of the Universal Security Instruments’ two-in-one alarms not working, but no injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you have one, contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement. You should keep using your old alarm during that time.
The alarms were sold nationwide from June 2017 through December 2019.
For details on the model and manufacturing code of the affected alarms, click here.