By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.
A $1,000,000 Cash King scratch-off was sold at Community Supermarket on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.
The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.