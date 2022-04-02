By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big Brothers, Big Sisters got their annual fundraiser rolling on Saturday.
The event helps support kids in our community and the “Bowl For Kids’ Sake” event is a peer-to-peer fundraiser.
The event helps support kids in our community and the "Bowl For Kids' Sake" event is a peer-to-peer fundraiser.

Funds raised will go toward the mentoring matches programs.
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, organizers said they’re happy to be back supporting the kids.
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, organizers said they're happy to be back supporting the kids.

We're really excited to have the community involved after being on kind of a hiatus for two years because of COVID," said Blaise Jenkins, the Director of Development for Big Brothers, Big Sisters. "We've had a lot of involvement and we're really thankful for those who stuck with us during that time."
Their goal for the event was more than $200,000.