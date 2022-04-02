By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – More devastating news came to the owners of the Elrama Tavern on Saturday.
After a fire left the establishment as a total loss earlier this week, the only thing left standing was the original sign but now that has been stolen.
“It appears that through the night, someone sawed it off and removed it from the property,” the owners said in a Facebook post.
They also said they were proud that the only thing left standing after the massive fire was the original wooden sign and losing it has left them heartbroken.
The tavern was around for more than 70 years and was the place to eat and gather in the small community.