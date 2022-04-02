IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person has been hospitalized after being shot this afternoon.

Dispatchers say a gunshot victim was brought to Allegheny General Hospital through private means around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim may have been shot in either the West End or Elliott neighborhoods.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

