By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been a rough week in Pittsburgh with multiple instances of shootings and deaths.

Tonight, the youth of one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods raised their voices against the violence and remembered one of the victims.

Dozens of people, of all ages, gathered to remember and protest the loss of a young teenager who was killed earlier this week.

15-year-old Dayvon Vickers was shot and killed in Homewood while he was riding his bike and his family and friends say it was a senseless act and certainly not the first time it has happened.

They remembered Dayvon, better known as Day-Day, as a caring and loving person with a beautiful spirit, unique voice, and smile.

Tonight, they said this is where the change begins, with so many young teens were in attendance, making their voices heard, loudly saying they should not have this type of senseless violence surrounding them.

Day-Day’s mentor said that in order to make change, it begins with all communities, police, elected officials, and youth must come together as one.

“It’s going to take all of us, including police,” Martell Covington said. “We’re going to have to sit together and have discussions on how we can support each other. I’m glad police are here to create a safety net but also be part of the conversation.”

Dozens of balloons were released in Day-Day’s memory and a makeshift memorial sits at the corner of Homewood Avenue with balloons, candles, and flowers.

Also part of the memorial is water bottles, something he used to sell for extra cash.

