By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Keenu Brooks was last seen by his family at his home in the 5300 block of Mifflin Road on March 30 around 6 p.m.
He was at school on Thursday but did not come home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
