IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Keenu Brooks, Local TV, Missing Child, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh's Car Bazaar Returns In 2022

Keenu Brooks was last seen by his family at his home in the 5300 block of Mifflin Road on March 30 around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Kids Of Steel: Hundreds Of Kids Get Outside And Moving Ahead Of Kids Marathon

He was at school on Thursday but did not come home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered Rain And Snow Showers Move In Overnight

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details