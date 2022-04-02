By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday was a great day for kids to play outside and kids of all ages got moving at the Kids Of Steel Fest at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
The Pirates, RMU's club track team, and others were among those leading a host of activities including track, soccer, bean bag tosses, and more.
"It's important for the kids to continue to move, especially over the last two years where the pandemic has been difficult for not just the kids, but the parents to get the kids out and moving," said P3R CEO Troy Schooley.
More than 300 kids were in attendance on Saturday, all in preparation for the Kids Marathon, a one-mile run during the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend of events.