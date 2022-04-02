By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dog moms and dads now have a new place for their pups to play.READ MORE: Elrama Tavern Sign Stolen Following Devastating Fire
A new dog agility course at the Carnegie Dog Park was unveiled on Saturday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh's Car Bazaar Returns In 2022
Students from the Parkway West Career & Technology Center’s Veterinary Assistant Technology Program helped build the course as part of their community service project.
“We’ve just been working on this project very hard,” said Jessica Anderson, a student. “We’ve painted at school, we’ve built the stuff at school, and we’ve all come together just to put it up and now the dogs can enjoy it.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Keenu Brooks
They said all the dogs really enjoyed the course and even had a dog agility show to break it in.