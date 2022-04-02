IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dog moms and dads now have a new place for their pups to play.

A new dog agility course at the Carnegie Dog Park was unveiled on Saturday.

Students from the Parkway West Career & Technology Center’s Veterinary Assistant Technology Program helped build the course as part of their community service project.

“We’ve just been working on this project very hard,” said Jessica Anderson, a student. “We’ve painted at school, we’ve built the stuff at school, and we’ve all come together just to put it up and now the dogs can enjoy it.”

They said all the dogs really enjoyed the course and even had a dog agility show to break it in.