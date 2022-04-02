By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Changes could be coming to the North Shore.READ MORE: UPMC Children's Hospital Raises Flag To Celebrate 'Donate Life Month'
The Carnegie Science Center is reportedly in “very preliminary” talks about bringing apartments to a portion of its property.READ MORE: Month Of March Saw Wildly Fluctuating Temperatures, Weather Patterns In Pittsburgh
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, discussions have taken place with Walnut Capital about redeveloping the 450-space parking lot next to Heinz Field to include apartments.
While the talks are still preliminary, the science center has reportedly been looking at ways to develop that lot for several years.MORE NEWS: Gunshot Wound Victim Taken To Hospital, Condition Unknown
However, Walnut Capital and the science center do not have an idea of how many units would be created, should the plan go forward.