SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A nurse’s aide at the Ohio Veterans Home has been accused of sexually assaulting one of its residents and taking sexually explicit photographs of others at the care center.

David Valentine, 28, of Norwalk was charged with rape on Thursday and is due in court next week. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services said Valentine told its investigators that he took photos of three residents and sexually assaulted one of them during November and December.

A message seeking comment was left with Valentine on Friday. Court records do not say whether he has an attorney.

The state’s veterans services department said it began investigating last week after receiving a call saying Valentine had taken and shared explicit photographs of residents at the veterans home in Sandusky, which has close to 430 beds for nursing home residents.

Valentine first denied the allegations, but he was arrested on Wednesday after speaking with investigators a second time, the department said.

Family members of the residents who Valentine said he victimized were told of what happened, the department said.

