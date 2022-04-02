By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the official Opening Day of Trout Season in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock more than 3 million adult trout in streams and lakes across the state.
Anglers will have a chance to catch Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout and Brook Trout.
The PFBC says there will be tens of thousands of “trophy-sized trout” in the waters too.
Anglers are able to keep five combined species of trout each day during regular trout season.
Regular trout season lasts through Labor Day.