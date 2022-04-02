IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2022 Trout Season, Fishing, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the official Opening Day of Trout Season in Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Ohio Therapy Dog Is This Year's Cadbury Bunny

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock more than 3 million adult trout in streams and lakes across the state.

Anglers will have a chance to catch Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout and Brook Trout.

READ MORE: Water Main Break Impacts Traffic In West Mifflin

The PFBC says there will be tens of thousands of “trophy-sized trout” in the waters too.

Anglers are able to keep five combined species of trout each day during regular trout season.

MORE NEWS: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Orders Investigation Of Conditions At Jail

Regular trout season lasts through Labor Day.