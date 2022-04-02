By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Car Bazaar, a flea market born during the pandemic returned to downtown on Saturday.
The parking garage flea market put a Pittsburgh twist on the selling tradition.
It was created last year so people could still go to the flea market and social distance.
About 75 vendors and organizers said there’s really something for everyone.
"We have brunch and cocktails from Speckled Egg, a great restaurant downtown,." said Jack Dougherty, the Director of Special Events for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "We also have grilled cheeses from the Pickled Chef, a whole vinyl record section of the market, I think there's something that everyone will be able to find."
If you were unable to make it on Saturday, the market returns every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Forbes and Smithfield Garage through September.