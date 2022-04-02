By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life this morning after an overnight shooting in the South Side Flats neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Police found the victim, a man in his mid 20s, outside of Walker’s Pub on Sarah Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
He had been shot in the shoulder, police say.
Medics transported him in critical condition to a nearby hospital.
Major Crimes detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Department launched an investigation.
So far, no information has been released on any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.