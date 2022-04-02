IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life this morning after an overnight shooting in the South Side Flats neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Police.

READ MORE: Raiderthon Returns To Seneca Valley High School

Police found the victim, a man in his mid 20s, outside of Walker’s Pub on Sarah Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

He had been shot in the shoulder, police say.

READ MORE: Sydnie Jefferson Charged With Stabbing Her 2 Kids In Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts Neighborhood

Medics transported him in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Major Crimes detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Department launched an investigation.

So far, no information has been released on any suspects.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Dad Survives 317 Days In The Hospital, Double Lung Transplant

The investigation is ongoing.