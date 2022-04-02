By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – April is Donate Life Month and around the Pittsburgh region, hospitals are marking the month with flags outside of their buildings.

It’s a way to commemorate organ donors and the people whose lives they have changed.

UPMC Children’s Hospital raised its flag on Friday.

Transplant surgeons and nurses, along with the families of organ donors and the recipient they benefitted were all on hand.

The president of Children’s Hospital said they perform more than 100 transplants each year.

They also perform more pediatric liver transplants than anywhere else in the United States.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for those who have donated and those who have truly given the gift of life,” said Diane Hupp, the president of UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The Center for Organ Recovery and Education said more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ donation.

Each donor can save up to eight lives.