By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A water main break has closed a block of Commonwealth Avenue from motorists this morning.

The West Mifflin Police Department first reported the water main break around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

Officers are now blocking off the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

There is no word on if any homes are affected, but water was observed near the Sunoco gas station.

