WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A water main break has closed a block of Commonwealth Avenue from motorists this morning.
The West Mifflin Police Department first reported the water main break around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
Officers are now blocking off the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue.
There is no word on if any homes are affected, but water was observed near the Sunoco gas station.
