By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last month had some pretty wild weeks weather-wise.
Now that March is over, meteorologists and analysts with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh branch have released some interesting data on what we saw outside.
March ended up being quite the strange month:
– Pittsburgh tied for the 16th most days with 60+ degree weather.
– The first confirmed tornado in March in our forecast area since 2011.
– 8th SNOWIEST March on record (17.1") for KPIT, most since 1993. pic.twitter.com/CBPiiBZlvz
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 2, 2022
March in Pittsburgh was hot and cold — this month was both the eighth snowiest month on record and had the sixteenth-most days for temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
The coldest temperature was 9 degrees on March 13, and we ended the month with a balmy 76 degrees.
This was also the first time since 2011 that a tornado was recorded in our area during the month of March.
Just yesterday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne Township on Thursday.
So far, the start to this month is looking like April showers, so make sure to take an umbrella and check First Alert Weather before you go out.