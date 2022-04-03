By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA/CBS News) – One of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses has died at age 93, according to her agent.

Estelle Harris, best known as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld and the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, won her way into the hearts of millions as the high-pitched, humorous wife you’d see on your television each week.

“She is the mother that everybody loves, even though she’s a pain in the neck,” she told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998.

While she was born in New York City, her family moved to Tarentum when she was seven years old and that’s where she honed her craft as an actress on the Tarentum High School stage.

From there Harris’ acting career took a backseat for a few years in the 1950s after she married but got back to her passion in amateur groups, commercials, and more as her children continued to grow.

Along with Seinfeld, Harris appeared in shows like Night Court and after her Seinfeld run, the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Harris is survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.